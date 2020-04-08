Police: Man dead after shooting 2, stealing car

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who shot two people Tuesday in a rural area near Battle Ground as a 33-year-old Vancouver, Washington, man.

Brendan Bo Bowers died by suicide from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting and car theft were reported shortly after 4 p.m., The Columbian reported.

Vancouver police said the man shot two people with an AR-15-style weapon before stealing a car. The people shot were taken to a hospital. No information about their conditions has been released.

Bowers fled and then authorities said emergency responders were dispatched at 5:46 p.m. to an area northeast of Battle Ground, just north of the Lewis River, and found Bowers dead.

At the time, the sheriff’s office said the man found dead matched the description of the shooting suspect, and a car matching the description of the one stolen in the carjacking was found nearby.