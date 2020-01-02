Police: Man charged with using samurai sword during fight

MILLINOCKET, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who police say cut another man's arm with a samurai sword during a fight was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Jeremy Rideout, 35, of Millinocket, turned himself in Wednesday, police said. He was taken to the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor and made bail a few hours later.

Police were called to a high school parking lot in Millinocket on Sunday where they found the injured man. He was treated and released from the hospital, police said.

Court paperwork didn't indicate if Rideout had a lawyer. He's due back in court in Bangor on Feb. 13.