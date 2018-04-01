Police: Man charged in crash that killed 1, injured several

SHIRLEY, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a man is facing charges including driving while impaired by drugs following a multi-vehicle crash that killed a woman and injured several people.

Authorities say the 37-year-old resident of Mastic, New York, was driving a pickup truck on the Long Island Expressway in Shirley, New York, around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The truck hit a minivan, then crossed the median where it hit a motorcycle and then another minivan.

Eight people were taken to area hospitals, where a woman in one of the hit cars was pronounced dead. The truck driver was also hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The truck driver was arrested on charges including driving while ability impaired by drugs, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and criminal possession of a controlled substance.