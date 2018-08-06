Police: Man brought 2-year-old son on late-night burglary

This undated image provided by the Newport News Police Department shows Lundy Riley, who was arrested Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in Newport News, Va., on charges of robbery, burglary and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Police said he committed the crimes with his 2-year-old son in tow. (Newport News Police Department via AP)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Police say a man in Virginia brought along an unlikely companion as he committed a string of late-night crimes: His 2-year-old son.

WAVY-TV reported Monday that the child was not injured. But 29-year-old Lundy Riley has been arrested on charges that include robbery, burglary and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police in Newport News said Riley tried to break into an auto repair shop at about 3 a.m. Sunday. Riley then went to a 7-Eleven across the street and allegedly tried to rob the clerk of her car keys.

Police said Lundy then assaulted a man in an unsuccessful attempt to get his car keys.

