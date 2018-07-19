Police: Man attacked with baseball bats in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Police are investigating an assault with baseball bats at a residence in Fargo.

KFGO reports a man called 911 about 4 a.m. Thursday saying several people had entered the home where he was staying and beat him baseball bats. Police say the man was conscious when they arrived and was taken to the hospital.

Officers have set up a perimeter in the Hawthorne neighborhood as they search for suspects.

Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com