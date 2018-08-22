Police: Man arrested in fatal bludgeoning of estranged wife

MILLCREEK, Utah (AP) — Police in a Salt Lake City suburb say a man kicked open the door of his estranged wife's apartment and beat her and their 13-year-old daughter with a crowbar, killing the woman and critically injuring the girl.

A Unified Police Department spokeswoman says 54-year-old Walter Brantzeg was arrested Wednesday after he called at least one local television station to talk about the attack while driving away from the apartment in Millcreek.

Sgt. Melody Gray said the woman was able to leave her apartment and scream for help but died from her injuries. The daughter was hospitalized in critical injury with head injuries.

Court records indicated the wife filed for temporary separation from Brantzeg on July 31, and Gray said the couple had "custodial issues."