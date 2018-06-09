Police: Man arrested for performing lewd acts outside school

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A man has been arrested in Rhode Island for exposing himself inside a car near a high school.

WPRI-TV reports 76-year-old Steven Morgenstern turned himself in to police Saturday morning. A Facebook post by a parent circulated about a man touching himself while watching two girls outside La Salle Academy.

The father notified police about the man and his behavior. Morgenstern is charged with one count of disorderly conduct. An attorney for Morgenstern could not be immediately identified.

