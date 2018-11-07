Police: Man arrested at voting site wanted to record process

PHOENIX (AP) — Goodyear police say a 37-year-old man arrested while carrying a holstered BB gun and filming at an election polling place during Tuesday's election told officers he went there to vote and also record how voting is conducted.

Brad Michael Luebke of Litchfield Park remained jail Wednesday on suspicion of disorderly conduct and other charges, and court records don't list an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

Police said in a probable cause statement that people at the polling station felt threatened and that Luebke yelled loudly and called for other people to help him after police handcuffed him.

Arizona law which prohibits filming within 75 feet (23 meters) of polling locations.