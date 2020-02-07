Police: Man arrested again after release under bail reform

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man released under the state's new bail reform law after he allegedly crashed into a police car was arrested again, authorities said.

Nassau County police charged Genri Palacios Acosta, 35, on Thursday after he went on a shoplifting spree and then carjacked an Uber driver, Newsday reported.

Officials were able to arrest Palacios Acosta shortly after he stole the car because he was wearing a court-mandated ankle monitor that had been issued Sunday after he was released following his arraignment.

Police said that during his arrest, Palacios Acosta was found in possession of marijuana and crack.

He was charged with second-degree robbery, petit larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following his arrest. His arraignment is scheduled for Friday in First District Court in Hempstead.

A phone message left with the Legal Aid of Nassau County, which is representing the defendant, was not immediately returned.