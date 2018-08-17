Police: Man abducts estranged wife, kills himself

SMYRNA, Del. (AP) — Police say a man abducted his estranged wife in Delaware, then killed himself after a chase in West Virginia.

Delaware State police say troopers tried to check on a 28-year-old woman Thursday after her boyfriend reported a call for help. He believed her estranged husband, 26-year-old Steven Smith, abducted her. The door at her Smyrna home was damaged and she wasn't there. Police say they learned Smith recently threatened to kill her and found his rental car nearby.

After authorities learned they were in the woman's car in West Virginia, police there tried to stop the car. The driver fled and went off the road.

Police say Smith was found in the car, dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.