Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man who kept police at bay for more than two hours at a Pennsylvania home threw down incendiary devices that ignited a nearby store and scorched a police patrol car.

Easton police say 32-year-old Jeffrey Folkner was captured after he left the home around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. They say he was brandishing a machete that he refused to drop and was soon subdued by a "less-than-lethal" device.

Folkner is facing 14 counts overall, including attempted homicide, aggravated assault and arson. It wasn't known if he's retained an attorney.

Officers initially went to the home just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after Folkner's roommate reported he had attacked him and that Folkner was "destroying the home." Authorities also believe he may have fired shots during the standoff.