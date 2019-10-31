Police: Louisiana deputy accused of rape investigated in '14

LIVINGSTON, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a deputy accused of child pornography had been previously investigated on accusations he inappropriately touched an underage girl.

The Advocate reports State Police released a report Wednesday detailing a 2014 investigation into Livingston Parish deputy Dennis Perkins that never resulted in charges.

The parish sheriff said a Baton Rouge officer told authorities Perkins inappropriately touched a child. Perkins denied it and no further investigation happened.

Perkins and his wife were arrested on separate allegations last week and charged with more than 60 counts each of producing pornography of a child under 13 and two counts each of first degree rape, among other charges.

When re-interviewed last week, the Baton Rouge officer told police Perkins was seen in bed watching a movie with a girl in 2013. State Police reiterated Wednesday no criminal act happened.

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com