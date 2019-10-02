Police: Laser pointed at in-air medical helicopter

WILLISTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police troopers are investigating an incident in which a laser light was pointed at a medical helicopter that was flying over Richmond and Huntington.

Police say the light was aimed at the helicopter affiliated with the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center at about 7:20 p.m. Monday.

The laser was believed to have been aimed at the helicopter from an ATV or similar vehicle.

The incident was reported to police by air traffic control at the Burlington International Airport.

Aiming a laser at an aircraft is a violation of federal law.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the state police.