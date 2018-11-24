Police: Kentucky man got stuck in closet during burglary try

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Police say a Kentucky man faces burglary charges after he tried to rob an apartment complex, but got stuck in a closet and failed while trying to beat down the wall to get out.

According to The State Journal , a Franklin County Circuit Court grand jury indicted 28-year-old Joshua A. McClurg of Pleasureville in the alleged incident.

A police report says officers were called to a Frankfort apartment complex on Nov. 11 to investigate a disturbance. Officers reported loud crashing sounds from the bottom-floor utility closet, where they found McClurg hiding.

The report says McClurg damaged the wall while trying to break it down to get into an adjacent apartment.

McClurg was taken to Franklin County Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.

It's unclear if McClurg has an attorney.

___

Information from: The State Journal, http://www.state-journal.com