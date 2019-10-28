Police ID woman accused of driving motorhome into casino

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police have released the name of a woman they say intentionally drove her motorhome into a North Las Vegas casino after she was kicked out.

Police 50-year-old Jennifer Stitt was being held on suspicion of attempted murder. She's being held at the Las Vegas Detention Center on $100,000 bail.

North Las Vegas police say Stitt was ejected from the casino early Friday morning and then drove her motorhome into the building, striking a custodian.

The 66-year-old custodian was critically injured but is expected to survive.

Stitt does not yet have a listed attorney to comment on her behalf.