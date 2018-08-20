Police ID Salem couple killed in fiery crash

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police have identified a Salem couple who died when their motorcycle was hit by a driver accused running a red light while drunk.

Salem police said Monday that 34-year-old Logan Wilson and 32-year-old Jessica Wilson died at Salem Hospital after Sunday's fiery crash.

The Statesman Journal reports that the other driver — 40-year-old Eduardo de la Lima Vargas of Hubbard — was arrested on charges of manslaughter, drunken driving and other charges.

According to police, Vargas' blood-alcohol content was .10 percent when his truck ran a light. The truck was pulling an occupied horse trailer. Responders rescued the horses.

