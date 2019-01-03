Police: Human foot found on Jetty Island in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after what appears to be a human foot was found on Jetty Island in Everett on New Year's Day.

Everett police officials say people on the beach on the south end of Jetty Island discovered a boot with a foot inside Tuesday afternoon and called 911.

The Everett Police Department confirmed the finding.

Police say the boot had been in the water for some time.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office will try to establish an identity.