Police: Head-on crash kills 1, injures 5

GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities in New Hampshire say a head-on crash has killed a Massachusetts woman and injured five others.

Police say the crash happened Tuesday afternoon on Route 11 in Gilford. Authorities say a 47-year-old man driving a pickup crossed the center line and struck a SUV driven by a 20-year-old Massachusetts man.

A 20-year-old Massachusetts woman, who was a passenger in the SUV, was taken to Lakes Region General Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the SUV and a 45-year-old female passenger were hospitalized. Their conditions are unknown.

Police say a 1-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl in the SUV were hospitalized in stable condition. The pickup truck driver was taken to an area hospital.

Authorities say relatives of the family in the SUV were travelling behind it at the time of the crash.