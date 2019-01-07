Police: Gunman evacuates salon, kills woman, wounds self

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Police say a man cleared out a hair salon in the Atlanta area before he fatally shot a woman, and then wounded himself.

Duluth police Officer Ted Sadowski tells news outlets the man was taken to a hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, but his condition is unclear. Sadowski says the man told everyone to leave the business Monday morning, and shot the woman several times as she ran out.

Police say they found the woman dead in the parking lot, and the man injured inside. They say the man knew the woman but their relationship is unclear. She worked at the salon, and her daughter was there when the shooting happened.

Police haven't provided her daughter's age. They are continuing to investigate.