Police: Guard tried to sneak drugs into prison

NORFOLK, Mass. (AP) — Police have charged a Massachusetts prison guard with trying to smuggle drugs into the facility to sell to inmates.

Steven Frazer, of Cumberland, Rhode Island, was arrested Monday and charged with conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Prosecutors say the MCI-Norfolk corrections officer met with a cooperating witness.

Police say the witness gave Frazer 40 Suboxone strips, 24 packs of synthetic marijuana and $2,500 in cash Sunday in Attleboro. Prosecutors say investigators recorded the meeting before Frazer was arrested.

His public defender did not return a call for comment.

Another MCI-Norfolk guard was sentenced earlier this year for smuggling drugs.