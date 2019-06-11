Police: Father fatally shoots daughter

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a father fatally shot his daughter while her 14-month-old baby was inside their Renton apartment.

KOMO reports that investigators still don't know yet what led up to the shooting Monday evening at the apartment complex, but the father called 911 afterward and surrendered to arriving officers without incident.

Police said the victim was in her 40s while her father was in his 60s.