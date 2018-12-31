Police: Father arrested after boy, 2, shoots sister, 6

ATLANTA (AP) — The father of a 6-year-old girl who police say was shot and wounded by her younger brother has been arrested.

Atlanta police Officer Jarius Daugherty tells news outlets that the 2-year-old boy got hold of his father's handgun and shot the girl in her hand Saturday. Their father, 45-year-old Antonio Stephens, is charged with reckless conduct and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

The girl was stable when she was hospitalized. Her current condition hasn't been reported.

Police say they were initially given "inconsistent stories about how the child was shot." After obtaining search warrants, they found a 9mm handgun belonging to Stephens.

He's scheduled to appear in court Monday morning. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.