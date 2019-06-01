Police: Fatal shooting of intruder apparently self-defense

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say preliminary information indicates a homeowner was acting in self-defense when he fatally shot an intruder.

Police said one of two adult brothers who live in the home shot the intruder Friday after the other brother encountered the intruder in a hallway and began fighting with him.

All that happened after the brothers heard noises indicating somebody was breaking into the home.

A neighbor called 911 after hearing the gunshots.

No identities were released.

The case will be submitted to the Clark County District Attorney's office for review.