Police: Fargo bank robber wore graduation gown

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Fargo police are investigating a bank robbery by a man who was wearing a graduation robe.

Police say the male suspect walked into Alerus Financial about 8 a.m. Friday and produced a note that said "give me money or I'll shoot." Authorities say the man did not show a weapon. He was wearing a maroon or red graduation gown and fled on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

KFGO reports police are combing the neighborhood, parking lots and trash bins.

