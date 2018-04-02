Police: Estranged husband shot woman to death on rooftop

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Police say a woman was shot to death on a residential rooftop in Maryland.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports that Salisbury police Capt. Rich Kaiser said Monday that 30-year-old Erica Gould's death has been confirmed as a domestic-related shooting. Police are seeking her estranged husband, 35-year-old Jameal Rashawn Gould.

Police said Jameal Gould forced himself inside Erica Gould's home Sunday afternoon to continue an argument that had started earlier that day. Police said he found her hiding just outside a window on the roof and fired multiple shots, before fleeing.

She was found on the roof with multiple gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital, where she died.

Kaiser says police hadn't been called to the residence before and no protective order was in place.

