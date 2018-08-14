  • In this Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018 photo provided by the Maine State Police, a car crashed into a home in Detroit, Maine. Police say no one was hurt even though several of the home's occupants were sitting near the location of the crash. The motorist was charged with drunken driving. (Maine State Police via AP) Photo: AP / Maine State Police
In this Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018 photo provided by the Maine State Police, a car crashed into a home in Detroit, Maine. Police say no one was hurt even though several of the home's occupants were sitting near the location of the crash. The motorist was charged with drunken driving.
In this Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018 photo provided by the Maine State Police, a car crashed into a home in Detroit, Maine. Police say no one was hurt even though several of the home's occupants were sitting near the ... more
DETROIT, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police say an unwelcome visitor dropped by a home.

Troopers say a Connecticut man faces drunken-driving charges after crashing his car into the house in the town of Detroit on Sunday.

They say no one was hurt, even though several of the home's occupants were seated in the area of the house that was hit.

Police say 48-year-old Scott Nicholson is charged with operating under the influence. It was unclear if he had a lawyer. A voice mail for Nicholson wasn't immediately returned.