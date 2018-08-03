Police: Driver who hit girl had alcohol level 5 times limit

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Police say a Rhode Island driver who struck and seriously injured a 7-year-old girl had a blood alcohol level nearly five times the legal limit.

Anthony Sudduth, of Warwick, pleaded not guilty Thursday to felony charges of driving under the influence and driving to endanger.

Authorities say the 48-year-old man ran a stop sign in Warwick and struck Haylee Molina as she stood on a sidewalk with her scooter on May 9.

The girl's grandmother says Haylee suffered serious leg injuries and underwent multiple surgeries. The girl is in a wheelchair as she recovers.

Test results show Sudduth's blood alcohol level was .38 the day of the crash. The legal limit is .08.

Sudduth is being held without bail for a probation violation.