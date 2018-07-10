Police: Driver killed in shooting on Interstate 190

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — State police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 190 in Buffalo that left one man dead.

Police say the shooting happened Monday around 6:15 p.m. when someone in a car shot into the victim's vehicle.

Troopers say the victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he later died. Police haven't released the victim's identity.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact state police.