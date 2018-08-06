https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Police-Driver-fatally-shot-before-crashing-into-13134225.php
Police: Driver fatally shot before crashing into vacant home
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia say a fatal shooting led to a car crashing into a vacant home.
Savannah police spokeswoman Keturah Greene tells the Savannah Morning News that police responded to a report of a driver hitting a home Sunday night. The driver was in critical condition when taken to a hospital, where it was determined that the person had suffered gunshot wounds.
The driver died at a hospital. The death is being investigated as a homicide. No details have been released about the victim.
The investigation is ongoing.
___
Information from: Savannah Morning News, http://www.savannahnow.com
