Police: Driver dies in turnpike crash
MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — Police say a driver has died in a crash at an exit ramp on New Hampshire's Everett Turnpike.
WMUR-TV reports the Exit 10 ramp on the northbound side of the highway in Merrimack was closed Tuesday while police investigated.
Police said a car went off the road, knocked down a light post and came to rest in a ditch. The car then caught fire. Police said the driver, a woman, was the only person in the car. They haven't released her identity.
___
Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com
