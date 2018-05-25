https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Police-Driver-crashes-into-cruiser-officer-hurt-12943674.php
Police: Driver crashes into cruiser, officer hurt
Updated 11:04 am, Friday, May 25, 2018
WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say a man accused of drunken driving crashed into a police cruiser and injured an officer.
The Bangor Daily News reports Westbrook Police Officer Kipp Bleicken was responding to a call early Thursday when his cruiser was struck by a car that crossed the center line.
Bleicken was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.
Police say 29-year-old Christian Yannick Levry, of Westbrook, has been jailed on charges of operating under the influence, reckless conduct and aggravated assault.
It wasn't immediately known if Levry had a lawyer, and a number couldn't be found for him.
___
Information from: Bangor Daily News, http://www.bangordailynews.com
View Comments