Police: Delaware girl, 9, dies 2 days after hit-and-run

SEAFORD, Del. (AP) — A 9-year-old girl has died two days after she was struck by a car in Delaware after checking her family's mailbox.

Delaware State Police said in a news release Monday that the unidentified girl died Saturday evening. She had been flown to hospital in Wilmington after she was struck.

The incident occurred about 5 p.m. Thursday in Seaford, which is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from the Maryland border. Police said the girl was walking back to her house after checking the mailbox when she was struck by a Mazda Protégé.

Police said the 21-year-old driver fled the scene, but state troopers were able to locate him following an investigation.

State police said the incident remains under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.