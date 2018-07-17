Police: Deaths of 2 whose bodies found in Ogden not linked

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Police say they do not believe the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in Ogden in less than 24 hours are connected.

Ogden police Lt. Tim Scott tells the Standard-Examiner the death of a man found Monday near 26th Street and Monroe Boulevard is being investigated as a homicide, and police are pursuing "active leads." Scott did not provide details.

Scott says police also are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found Sunday afternoon in a canal near the Business Depot Ogden.

Police said Sunday there were no obvious injuries on the body, and the woman's death was characterized as suspicious.

The names of the two people have not been made public, pending notification of family members.

