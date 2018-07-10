Police: Boy shoots his wrist with mom's gun as she drives

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a 5-year-old boy is in stable condition after shooting himself in the wrist with his mother's gun.

Virginia State Police said in a statement that it happened Tuesday morning on Interstate 64 in Hampton while the mother was driving the boy to a doctor's appointment.

Police said the child unbuckled himself from his child seat and pulled the gun from his mother's purse. The mother told investigators she was on the phone and unaware of her son's actions.

Police said the 28-year-old woman heard a loud bang and saw that her son shot himself. She drove him to an urgent care center. He was then taken to a hospital.

Police said the Hampton Commonwealth Attorney's Office will be consulted to determine if charges should be filed.