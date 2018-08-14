Police: Boy riding bicycle injured in hit-and-run crash

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police are searching for a driver who they say struck a boy riding his bicycle in Queens.

WABC-TV reports the crash happened Monday night in Far Rockaway section of Queens. Police say the 11-year-old boy suffered cuts to his face and head.

The victim was taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

Police say a black four-door sedan was fled the scene of the crash.

No arrests have been made

