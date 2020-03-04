Police: Arrest made after fatal crash into Louisiana home

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana arrested a suspect accused of causing a vehicle to crash into a home, killing a man.

Jermaine Applewhite, 23, was booked into jail Tuesday in connection to the crash early Saturday morning, Baton Rouge police spokesman L'Jean Mckneely said in a news release.

Applewhite is accused of crashing his car into an SUV that was parked outside the home where Jaime Antonio Pineda, 69, was sleeping, news outlets reported. The collision caused the SUV to crash into Pineda's bedroom. Police said Pineda was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homeowner Irma Myers told WAFB-TV that she ran to see what the commotion was when she heard the loud crash around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

“When we came out here the car was here, but the person was gone. They had jumped out and ran,” Myers said.

Applewhite was arrested Tuesday at his home, police said. He faces negligent homicide, criminal damage to property and other charges. It was unclear whether he had an attorney to speak for him.