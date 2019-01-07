Police: Arlington man shot, wounded after firing at troopers

ARLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say an Arlington man has been shot and wounded by police after he fired multiple times at state troopers.

Police say 40-year-old Matt Novick was undergoing treatment at an Albany, New York, hospital for multiple gunshot wounds.

State police received a 911 call shortly before 4 a.m. Monday from a relative of Novick who said Novick was having a mental health crisis.

Troopers said when they arrived Novick was in the doorway carrying what appeared to be a semi-automatic rifle. Troopers say they parked in the road and other police were called in to help.

Police say Novick walked down the driveway and fired in their direction. Troopers fired back and Novick was hit multiple times. His condition was unknown. No other injuries were reported.

Police say an investigation is underway.