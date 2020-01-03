Police: Alabama man kills ex-girlfriend after break-up

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man is in custody, accused in the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend, a U.S. Navy veteran who had recently ended her relationship with him.

Carla Fluker Mack, 49, was shot and killed at her home in Lake View, Alabama, on New Year’s Day. Family members told police that Carl Evans Boyd, 57, of Birmingham, came to the house and went to her bedroom or bathroom, where he shot her multiple times around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators believe he was angry she had recently ended the relationship.

“They heard some type of commotion and saw Boyd leave,” said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit assistant commander Capt. Kip Hart. “They then located Mack suffering from gunshot wounds.”

The witnesses told police Boyd had calmly left the home.

Investigators told news outlets there was no reported history of domestic violence between the two.

Boyd was captured thursday by Jefferson County deputies after someone contacted police with a tip to his location. He was being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a charge of murder. Bond was set at $150,000. It was unknown if he's represented by an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Mack, a mother of three adult children, served in the U.S. Navy and worked for the Social Security Administration in Birmingham.