Police: 7 injured in overnight shooting at Chicago park

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say seven people have been injured in an early morning shooting at a park on the city's West Side.

Authorities say a group of people was standing in Douglas Park around 1:20 a.m. Sunday when someone fired shots from a black Camaro.

Seven people were hit.

A 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical conditions. Six other people ranging in age from 19 to 25 were hospitalized in stable condition for gunshot wounds.

No one is in custody.

Authorities are investigating.