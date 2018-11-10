Police: 3-year-old critical after apparently shooting self

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — The North Las Vegas Police Department says a 3-year-old child is hospitalized in critical condition with an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say the shooting occurred Saturday at a home in the Las Vegas suburb and that the child apparently got access to a gun left unattended.

Police say they're investigating circumstances of how the child got access to the gun, but a Twitter post by the department carried a hashtag of "#LockUpYourGuns."

No additional information was immediately available.