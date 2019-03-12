https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Police-3-people-dead-in-Alabama-murder-suicide-13682236.php
Police: 3 people dead in Alabama murder-suicide
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama authorities say three people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Mobile.
Police Chief Lawrence Battiste tells news outlets that officers were called to a home about a disturbance on Tuesday morning.
Officers entered the residence and found two men and a female dead inside. The chief says all the deceased were related.
Police haven't released any names or details including how the victims died. But fire officials say they received a call about a possible shooting at the residence.
