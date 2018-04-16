Police: 2 teens shot, killed at gas station in Tennessee

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee says two teens were shot and killed at a gas station.

News outlets cite a release from Lebanon police that says police responding to shots fired Sunday night found 19-year-old Jacob E. Doughton with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police learned that another gunshot victim was brought to the hospital by a private vehicle. That victim, a 15-year-old boy, was also pronounced dead. He hasn't been identified.

Police have arrested a juvenile male in connection with the teens' deaths. He was captured on foot at a nearby restaurant.

Further details have not been released.

Lebanon is around 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Nashville.