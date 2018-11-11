Police: 2 people found shot in car; both die

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police say two people were found shot in a car near an intersection in an Ohio city and both have died.

Toledo police say they responded to a reported shooting shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday near an intersection on the west side of the city.

Police say the two people shot were found in a car that was stopped in the middle of the road and both had at least one gunshot wound.

Authorities say one of those shot was pronounced dead at the scene and the other died later at a hospital. Their identities and ages couldn't be immediately confirmed with police Sunday.

Police are continuing to investigate. No arrests had been made.