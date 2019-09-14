Police: 2 dead in Whitley County fire

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say two people are dead after firefighters extinguished a fire at a home in Whitley County.

News outlets report that investigators and detectives with the Kentucky State Police were called to a residence early Saturday once firefighters found the two bodies.

State police have not yet released the names of the two killed. The cause of death is also unknown at this time, but autopsies by medical examiners are scheduled for Saturday.

State police say foul play is not suspected, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.