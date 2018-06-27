Police identify 2 men fatally shot at a south Phoenix home

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities have identified two men who were fatally shot at a south Phoenix home.

Phoenix police say the victims were 35-year-old Ricky Elam Jr. and 28-year-old Ja'Cory Ranger.

They say a 25-year-old man was wounded by the gunfire Monday afternoon and was treated at a hospital for an injury that's not life-threatening.

Police responded to the home near 16th Street and Southern Avenue around 5 p.m. Monday after people in the neighborhood reported hearing shots fired.

The two men found inside the home were declared dead at the scene.

Police say the third man whose name is not being released was taken to a hospital by friends.

They say a possible motive for the shooting remains under investigation.