Police: 2 children shot during North Las Vegas drive-by

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Police say two children are recovering from gunshot wounds after an apparent drive-by shooting in North Las Vegas.

KTNV-TV in Las Vegas reports a 9-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy suffered nonlife-threatening gunshot wounds early Saturday following a shooting from a car into their home.

Police say the girl was struck several times and the boy was hit once.

Authorities say medical personnel transported them to the University Medical Center and the children are expected to recover.

Detectives believe adults inside the house were the targets.

No arrests have been made.

Information from: KTNV-TV, http://www.ktnv.com