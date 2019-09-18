Police: 2 arrested in shooting of Baltimore police officer

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore say they have arrested two suspects in the shooting of a veteran police officer during a robbery last month.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison on Wednesday said 18 year-old Rashaud Nesmith and a 25-year-old man are in custody for the Aug. 8 shooting of Sgt. Isaac Carrington.

Carrington was off duty and talking to a neighbor outside his house when the masked gunmen pulled up and demanded their property. Police say Carrington was shot several times as he ran in the opposite direction from the neighbor.

Court records show Nesmith faces multiple charges including attempted murder and armed robbery. Police named the second suspect but online court records didn't indicate the charges in Carrington's shooting.

Records don't name Nesmith's public defender.

Carrington left the hospital Aug. 21.