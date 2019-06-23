Police: 2 arrested after attack with knife on bus

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities in western Pennsylvania say two people were arrested after a man allegedly attacked a woman with a knife on a bus in Pittsburgh.

Police said the man and woman, who didn't know each other, got into a fight on the Port Authority bus in the city's Point Breeze neighborhood just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said that's when the man allegedly attacked the woman with a knife. She sustained minor lacerations on her arm.

Officials said the man ran from the bus but was arrested by Pittsburgh police officers a few blocks away. He was taken into custody by Port Authority police.

Pittsburgh police said they found out that the woman had an outstanding warrant for her arrest, so she was taken into custody as well.