Police: 2 Brothers shoot teen spotted in stolen vehicle

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Police say two brothers shot a 16-year-old boy who they found driving a stolen vehicle belonging to one of them.

News outlets report the Thursday night shooting happened after 33-year-old Larry Leon Bryant and 21-year-old Dustin Dewayne Madison found Bryant's Chevrolet Suburban, which had recently been reported missing.

Capt. Gary Hood with the Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit says the brothers used separate vehicles to try to block the Suburban. Hood says the teenager attempted to flee and hit one of the vehicles. Hood says the brothers fired several rounds at the 16-year-old, striking him at least once in the head. His injuries are considered life-threatening.

The brothers were charged with attempted murder, though Hood says additional or upgraded charges could be filed. It's unclear if they have lawyers.