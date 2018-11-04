Police: 19-year-old woman stabbed in chest, dies

XENIA, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a 19-year-old woman has been stabbed and has died.

Xenia police say they found Tre'ana Tarver in the backyard of a residence with a stab wound to her chest around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Authorities say they have taken a female suspect into custody. She is being held at the Greene County jail in Xenia (ZEEN'-yuh), which is roughly 60 miles (97 kilometers) northeast of Cincinnati.

Police said they are still investigating and will release more information when it becomes available.